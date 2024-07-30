Bryan Danielson Files Trademark For WWE Catchphrase

Bryan Danielson’s AEW run has been a bit of an amalgamation of his career. His return to his birth name and “American Dragon” nickname, coupled with resurrected maneuvers like cattle mutilation and head kicks, showcased shades of his independent days while his “Ride of the Valkyries”-inspired theme called to his decade spent in WWE. All these factors aside, one key aspect of Danielson’s presentation has been absent during his AEW run: the Yes! chants. Going into his AEW debut, Danielson emphasized that he would not be using the chant that propelled him to the WWE WrestleMania 30 main event out of respect for “WWE’s intellectual property.”

Bryan Danielson Files “Yes! Yes! Yes!” Trademark

The American Dragon could be exclaiming Yes! again sooner than later.

Bryan Danielson has filed to trademark “Yes! Yes! Yes!” The full description can be read below…

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Production of podcasts; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Television show production; Media production services, namely, video and film production; Entertainment services in the nature of a wrestling club; Production of music; Provision of information relating to television, motion picture film, audio and radio production; Television, video and movie filming services.

Danielson has executed the Yes! chants on a handful of occasions in AEW. He first led the chant in the late stage of his 60-minute Iron Man match against MJF at AEW Revolution 2023. Three months later, Danielson utilized them again when he faced Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023.

“Tonight was spur of the moment only because I was incapable of doing some of the things I would’ve liked to do,” Danielson told ComicBook at the Forbidden Door 2023 post-show press conference, alluding to the fact that he had broke his arm earlier in the match. “And so I thought, ‘Okay, how do we bring the fans out? Oh! Here’s an easy solution!’ I could only do it with one arm (laughs). The MJF match was a choice. It was the one time I was going to do it. Tonight was… I needed to do something.”

Danielson is set to challenge AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland for his title at AEW ALL IN: London next month. With his wrestling contract set to expire this Thursday, that Wembley Stadium bout is currently scheduled to be his final match as a full-time wrestler. It’s possible that this trademark is being filed to ensure that Danielson can play all of his hits when AEW ALL IN: London comes around.