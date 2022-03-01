Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Arrested for Allegedly Shooting a Man in San Jose

Cain Velasquez, former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar, was allegedly involved in a shooting in San Jose this week according to NBC Bay Area. Police told the outlet that a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue.

Update: News broke later in the evening that Velasquez had been arrested and jailed without bail. According to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, he was the alleged shooter. Stay tuned for more updates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested Monday on a charge of attempted murder, per the San Jose (California) Police Department. Velasquez allegedly shot another man. More coming to @espnmma. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) March 1, 2022

Velasquez was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, first winning the gold from Brock Lesnar in October 2010 and again from Junior dos Santos in December 2012. He has not competed in a fight since losing to Francis Ngannou in February 2019. His WWE run was incredibly short, resulting in just one televised match with Brock Lesnar at the 2019 Crown Jewel event. He was quietly let go by the company the following year and has since started wrestling for Lucha Libre AAA again.

Sources with direct knowledge of the investigation confirm the shooting involves UFC and WWE star Cain Velasquez. One man has been taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, another has been arrested. It is unclear how Velasquez is involved. https://t.co/1DhrLa8T3W — Sara Bueno (@TVwebproducer) March 1, 2022

Velasquez reflected on his brief WWE tenure while on The MMA Hour last October. He told Ariel Helwani, “It is what it is man. That was just me going into it and really just trying to figure out what it was. It was all thrown at me at once, whole new origination. I was there for whatever anybody needed as far as to have me build into whatever they wanted me to build into. That didn’t happen this turnaround. I’m sorry to everyone that I let down. That does hurt me as well because I expect a lot out of myself.

“They just didn’t use me, I wasn’t called to go in for them to use me. At one point they told me we were going to go do something with some of the lucha guys and when that time came close, we were deep into COVID,” he added. “They were like, ‘we’re just doing the shows this way like we just need these core guys right now.’ They just needed me to develop a lot more and I wasn’t there. So they really couldn’t use me in that way.”

This story is developing…