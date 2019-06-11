Watch: Cesaro Potentially Injured on WWE Raw

A six-man tag match on WWE Raw ended this week when Ricochet nailed Cesaro with a 630 Splash and covered him for a pin, winning a match for himself, The Miz, and Braun Strowman as they took on the “Swiss Cyborg,” Bobby Lashley and Samoa Joe. Unfortunately, based on how Ricochet landed and what happened after the match, things might not be looking up for Cesaro.

Here’s a close look at the finish. As you can see, Ricochet landed on Cesaro’s legs rather than his usual landing spot on his opponent’s torso.

😩🤕 #RAWpic.twitter.com/27gSrUdU3g — Klondike Bill (@MrKlondikeBill) June 11, 2019

A fan in attendance then uploaded a video of multiple referees helping a limping Cesaro to the backstage area.

Cesaro might have a broken ankle pic.twitter.com/fhANULNPHy — Victor (@TheVicMacias) June 11, 2019

Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin reported later in the evening that Cesaro’s injury was not serious.

According to a source, Cesaro was ok when he got to the back and doesn’t appear to be seriously injured. https://t.co/7kj2wmcKJO — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 11, 2019

Back at WrestleMania, Cesaro and Sheamus competed for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. After a pair of television matches the following week, Sheamus was unceremoniously taken off of television while Cesaro was moved to Raw. He wasn’t told until after the move that The Bar had been effectively broken up as a tag team, but stated in a recent interview that he’s optimistic the two will reunite soon.

“See, I was traded after the Superstar Shakeup,” he said. “So, I actually thought that The Bar may not have been broken up, you know? You never know! Then, all of a sudden I get a message like ‘Hey, your travel changed,’ and I’m like ‘Ah, OK yeah, guess I’m a Raw guy now!’ With the brand split, it was a clean split and we can always go back to it.”

Sheamus is reportedly dealing with injuries of his own, but Cesaro firmly stated in an interview with The Irish Mirror that “The Celtic Warrior” wasn’t retiring.

“I have no clue about a return date, but I know that he’s doing great,” Cesaro said. “I know he just built a home gym that he had painted orange like a real ‘Celtic Warrior’, so he’s making the most out of his time [off]. He’s one of the hardest workers I know. You should check his YouTube channel for updates because he’ll let everyone know once he himself knows what’s up.”

Together the two were five-time tag team champions.