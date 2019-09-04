Watch: Chad Gable, Elias Advance to King of the Ring Semifinals on WWE SmackDown

The WWE King of the Ring tournament’s semifinal round matches are set following the conclusion of this week’s edition of SmackDown Live.

Elias and Chad Gable were victorious on Tuesday night, sending them to Madison Square Garden next week to compete for the opportunity to wrestle for the King of the Ring at September 15th’s Clash of Champions PPV event.

Elias prevailed early in the show, defeating Ali in the process. The two had a good match that showcased some of Ali’s very good high flying maneuvers, but in the end he came up short after Elias dodged a 450 splash, took advantage of the hurt knee Ali was working from a spot earlier in the match, and hit the Drift Away to score the pinfall.

It was Gable and Andrade who stole the show, though. Andrade has long been one of the most entertaining wrestlers in the ring on WWE’s main roster, and Gable has made the best of his increased television time of late to capture the WWE audience’s attention.

The match between the two on Tuesday night had the crowd eating out of the palms of their hands. Check out some highlights below.

.@WWEGable is NOT letting the short jokes get to him and showing everyone just how great he is! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/n03BZV9gMd — WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2019

Next week’s semifinal matches at MSG will feature Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet vs. Baron Corbin on RAW and Elias vs. Chad Gable on SmackDown Live.