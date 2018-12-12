Becky Lynch, Charlotte, and Asuka Close Out SmackDown in Memorable Fashion

Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair and Asuka this Sunday at WWE TLC. Tuesday night on SmackDown, her opponents did battle in the main event five nights before their title opportunity.

In a rematch from WrestleMania earlier in the year, Flair and Asuka were given just under 20 minutes to create something memorable on what proved to be a pretty unmemorable edition of SmackDown Live. However, the two of them definitely helped the broadcast end on a high note.

The match started slow, with both women exchanging position early on. Asuka relied mostly on submission holds, including reversing a Charlotte moonsault attempt into a submission which was a really cool spot.

After a commercial break, Asuka continued control of the match with an armbar submission. After a few more minutes of offense and submissions, Flair made a comeback and eventually locked in the Figure Eight. Asuka reversed it briefly before a rope break ended the hold.

As Asuka sold the leg, Flair locked in a knee bar as Saxton noted that Flair was frustrated she hadn’t been able to put away Asuka. At this point, Flair visibly became frustrated in the ring and told referee Charles Robinson to “get out of my face.”

Flair dragged Asuka over to the ring post and slammed her left leg against it a couple of times, taking time in between to talk some trash to Becky Lynch who was looking on from the announce position.

Back in the ring, Asuka fought back after taking some chops from Flair. She hit a big kick to the back, followed by some knees to the chest in countering Flair’s spear attempt for a near fall. Asuka hit a series of kicks and punches in the middle of the ring, then came off the ropes and ran into a spear from Charlotte for a near fall.

Flair again went up top for a moonsault. Asuka got her knees up, and Flair attempted to roll through that with a Figure Eight, but Asuka countered that attempt into the Asuka Lock. Flair fought out and they both took a tumble to the outside of the ring.

Flair went under the ring and pulled out a Kendo Stick, hitting Asuka with it repeatedly as the referee called for the bell, giving Asuka the win via DQ. The crowd boo’ed in response and Lynch got up out of her chair and stared at both women, smirked, and turned to walk off. At that point, she was attacked by Charlotte, who slammed the Kendo Stick into her leg and then turned to attack Asuka.

That didn’t last long, as Becky then ran after her, grabbed the Kendo Stick, and gave Charlotte a series of shots and threw her into the ring post. Asuka took this opportunity to attack Lynch and throw her into the announce table.

Asuka then hit both women with the Kendo Stick, back and forth, and then stood atop the announce position and held the weapon in the air as the show went off the air.