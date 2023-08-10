Chris Hero Reveals His Specific Requests Before Signing With AEW

Chris Hero is All Elite. The longtime independent wrestling legend signed with AEW as a producer earlier this summer after he was brought in for the first episode of AEW Collision. After impressing in his first couple of appearances, AEW President Tony Khan inked him to a full-time producing contract. Hero brings his wealth of wrestling knowledge to an already stacked AEW producing team that boasts veterans like Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko, Jimmy Jacobs, and Pat Buck. While there is no word on whether Hero will lace up his boots for AEW one day, the former Kassius Ohno is content in his producing role for now.

Chris Hero's Specific AEW Requests

Hero has not wrestled since 2020, but he has stayed busy in the professional wrestling world. Hero has been helping get independent promotion West Coast Pro Wrestling off the ground.

"When I talked to AEW about coming in for a couple of shows and coaching/producing/agenting, I was very specific in certain compromises that I didn't want to make. I had been putting this time and effort into West Coast Pro, and they've also been giving their time to me and allowing me to play around with things and work with stuff," Hero told POST Wrestling. "The last thing I wanted to do was put three or four months of work into West Coast Pro and then, 'see you guys.' They were understanding and anytime there is a West Coast Pro show, I'm not going to miss it unless there is some kind of emergency."

As noted, Hero's first AEW show was the inaugural AEW Collision. Hero stressed that his responsibilities are not solely on Saturday nights, but he finds himself there more often.

"I wouldn't say exclusive, but maybe more emphasis on Saturdays because it's a brand new show and they need extra people. I think I was brought in with that in mind. I've done a little bit of everything," Hero continued. "I've done pay-per-views, Rampage, Dynamite. Maybe there is a week or two when I miss Collision and I'll make it up on Dynamite. Next month, there is a stretch where I have Dynamite, Collision, Dynamite, Collision. There is no rule. It's ever-changing."

AEW Collision returns to television this Saturday, August 12th and is headlined by CM Punk and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR challenging House of Black for the AEW World Trios Championships.