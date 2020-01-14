David Benoit Says His Family Shut Down the Chris Benoit Biopic Crossface

It appears the Hollywood film based off of deceased WWE Superstar Chris Benoit’s life will never see the light of day. Back in 2016 it was announced that a film titled Crossface, based off the book “Ring of Hell: The Story of Chris Benoit & the Fall of the Pro Wrestling Industry,” would have Academy Award nominated director Lexi Alexander at the helm while Jake Goldberger and Sarah Coulter would write the film’s script. However news of the film halted shortly after that news broke. Benoit’s son David explained in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Tuesday that he and his family had the production shut down after they read the script.

“There was a director, everything,” he said, adding that they hired a lawyer to step in. “We had to step in, because they wanted to do the tragedy, how it all went down. So we said no.

“They needed our permission,” he continued. “She sent us the script, and the end was the whole murder/suicide. It was going to be all in it, and we said no.”

While he and his family were against the idea of a movie depicting what happened back in June 2007, he said he was not against the idea of a documentary being made.

Elsewhere in the interview Benoit directly addressed the conspiracy theories surrounding his father’s death.

“Conspiracy theories are just a joke,” Benoit said. “Kevin Sullivan didn’t do anything, you know? We looked into that and never had the police look into him, so yeah. I didn’t want to believe it. I thought someone broke into the house or some s— and did it, but apparently there was a scuffle at the door. That’s what I heard.”

He also admitted that it took him months to accept that the situation was real (he was a young teenager at the time).

“I thought it was a joke when I first found out,” he said “I was in Edmonton doing a fundraising thing with my sister. My mom got a call from RCMP telling her to come down (to Georgia). My mom told me. My grandfather (Chris’ father) went down (to Georgia). He was in control of it. My mom couldn’t do it because she had to take care of me and my sister. He was in control of the estate and the lawyers.

“I punched a cop,” he added. “I punched him right in the chest. I thought it was a joke, I really did. I just didn’t believe it bro. I think the day it really hit me was at his funeral, that was a hard day. I laid him to rest.”