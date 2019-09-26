Chris Benoit’s Son David Benoit Says He Wants to Wrestle in AEW

David Benoit, son of deceased wrestler Chris Benoit, recently appeared on the Pro and Bro Wrestling Podcast with Fred Rosser (formerly known as Darren Young) and revealed he wants to join All Elite Wrestling. While he said his training lately has been “just messing around in the ring,” he was previously spotted at AEW’s Double or Nothing and All Out pay-per-views.

“I want to go to AEW one hundred percent,” he said. “I love AEW. I love what they do for the boys. [They] take care of them.”

Benoit posted a photo of himself shaking hands with AEW president Tony Khan shortly after the All Out show in late August.

Benoit also claimed in the interview that he was “banned” from WWE events, though he did post a photo recently with Natalya and Tyson Kidd while backstage at a WWE live event in Edmonton.

Reports of Benoit looking to wrestle first popped up back in 2014, though his initial debut match against Chavo Guerrero was halted at the behest of Chris Jericho, one of Chris Benoit’s close personal friends.

Chris infamously committed double-murder suicide back in 2007 when he killed his wife, Nancy, and seven-year-old son Daniel at his home in Fayetteville, Georgia. Upon learning the news of what happened, WWE scrubbed any and all mentions of Benoit from its programming. David was one of two children Chris had with his first wife.

“The Rabid Wolverine” was known as one of the greatest technical wrestlers of his generation during his career. Debuting in 1985, he would wrestle for New Japan Pro Wrestling, WCW, ECW and WWE across the next two decades, becoming a two-time world champion.

WWE has given no indication that Benoit will ever be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, though Vickie Guerrero (Eddie Guerrero’s widow, who was also a close friend of Chris’) pushed for it in an interview with Chris Van Vliet back in April.

“It’s a sad situation. I loved Chris Benoit. His family was our family,” Guerrero said. “His wife Nancy, we were close friends and their son Daniel and we were all really close. I wasn’t there when it happened and I don’t understand why it happened but I still love him. Aside from all of that he loved us and he respected us. He was a talented wrestler and he had his own legacy and I think that it shouldn’t be ignored and it’s sad how things turned out but I would like to see him inducted into the Hall of Fame.”