WWE Fans React to Chris Hemsworth Playing Hulk Hogan

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Wednesday that Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth will star as Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic directed by Todd Phillips (The Joker, The Hangover).

Reactions, both positive and negative, to news came flooding in from wrestling fans on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

They want people to remember the good days of Hulk Hogan and forget every recent thing he has done. — Ricky Brinker III (@thebrink13) February 20, 2019

“They want people to remember the good days of Hulk Hogan and forget every recent thing he has done,” one fan wrote.

“So…Bohemian Rhapsody: Hulk Hogan edition. Bet,” wrote another, predicting the movie would be similar to Queen biopic that came out in late 2018

as much as I don’t like Hulk Hogan (yes I haven’t forgot about him using the “N word” and saying he don’t want his daughter dating black men) I would watch this film for sure and Chris looks like he could pull it off as far as looks so I’m intrigued //t.co/3jNX0qF076 — MoneyGreen (@TheDJMoneyGreen) February 20, 2019

“As much as I don’t like Hulk Hogan (yes I haven’t forgot about him using the “N word” and saying he don’t want his daughter dating black men) I would watch this film for sure and Chris looks like he could pull it off as far as looks so I’m intrigued,” one fan wrote, referencing the racist comments Hogan was caught making on a leaked sex tape that resulted in him being fired from WWE.

#RandomThoughts I’m not looking to Chris Hemsworth playing Hulk Hogan for one reason. He’s way too handsome to pull off the bald mullet-toast color tan look. It’s going to be a tragedy when goes into full character. — Juan Nunez (@FadedEndless) February 20, 2019

“I’m not looking to Chris Hemsworth playing Hulk Hogan for one reason. He’s way too handsome to pull off the bald mullet-toast color tan look. It’s going to be a tragedy when goes into full character,” one fan wrote, not buying the casting.

Phillips is a pretty solid Director so I trust him but I really hope they don’t shy away from the less savory elements of Hogan. Besides that, Chris Hemsworth is kick ass and I’m excited to see him as Hulk Hogan. //t.co/HgG7SReN2P — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) February 20, 2019

“Phillips is a pretty solid Director so I trust him but I really hope they don’t shy away from the less savory elements of Hogan,” one positive fan tweeted. “Besides that, Chris Hemsworth is kick ass and I’m excited to see him as Hulk Hogan.”

Is Hulk Hogan a highly problematic person? Yes Do I begrudgingly understand he’s still a historic cultural icon? Sure I guess Will I still see his new biopic because it’ll be full to the brim with scantily clad Chris Hemsworth? You betcha — Spoot McGovern (@DaveSwentnickas) February 20, 2019

“Phillips is a pretty solid Director so I trust him but I really hope they don’t shy away from the less savory elements of Hogan,” tweeted another. “Besides that, Chris Hemsworth is kick ass and I’m excited to see him as Hulk Hogan.”

Hogan made his return to WWE programming at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia back in November.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the first reactions to Captain Marvel, mourning the loss of Marvel shows on Netflix, the return of Wolverine & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!