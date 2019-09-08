WWE

Watch: Fans Add Chris Jericho’s ‘A Little Bit of the Bubbly’ Meme to Classic Songs

Chris Jericho’s ‘A Little Bit of the Bubbly’ meme utterly dominated Wrestling Twitter throughout […]

By

Chris Jericho’s “A Little Bit of the Bubbly” meme utterly dominated Wrestling Twitter throughout the week, as fans continued to pull out hilarious videos while using Jericho’s champagne celebration after he won the AEW World Championship.

One of the most popular trends with the meme was adding Jericho’s line into various songs to create a new mashup. By the end of the week dozens of mashups had been made, with Jericho himself retweeting some of his absolute favorites. The songs ranged from classic hits like “We Will Rock You” by Queen to Brock Lesnar’s current entrance theme.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the best Jericho musical mashups in the list below!

Beastly Bubbly

 

Tequila!

 

Mambo No. 5

 

We Will Rock You

 

Stone Cold Bubbly

 

The Duck Song

 

The Bubbly Don’t Impress Me Much

 

The Heart of Rock & Roll

 

This List Needs More Queen

 

Holding Out for The Bubbly

 

Well, Do You?

 

Sing it, Whitney!

 

Tagged:

Related Posts