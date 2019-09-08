Watch: Fans Add Chris Jericho’s ‘A Little Bit of the Bubbly’ Meme to Classic Songs

Chris Jericho’s “A Little Bit of the Bubbly” meme utterly dominated Wrestling Twitter throughout the week, as fans continued to pull out hilarious videos while using Jericho’s champagne celebration after he won the AEW World Championship.

One of the most popular trends with the meme was adding Jericho’s line into various songs to create a new mashup. By the end of the week dozens of mashups had been made, with Jericho himself retweeting some of his absolute favorites. The songs ranged from classic hits like “We Will Rock You” by Queen to Brock Lesnar’s current entrance theme.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the best Jericho musical mashups in the list below!

Beastly Bubbly

Tequila!

Mambo No. 5

Lou Bega ft Chris Jericho – Bubbly No5 pic.twitter.com/QYKMk9i6Xi — Jack Layzell (@JackLayzell) September 3, 2019

We Will Rock You

Stone Cold Bubbly

The Duck Song

@IAmJericho got in on the fun again #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly it’s a long video but I hope you like it 😄 pic.twitter.com/IHVWhxqP6f — Lucas Rock (@Heel_Lucas) September 7, 2019

The Bubbly Don’t Impress Me Much

The Heart of Rock & Roll

This List Needs More Queen

Holding Out for The Bubbly

Well, Do You?

Do you ever feel like #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly? Only one chocolate will do for our @AEWrestling Champion, @IAmJericho 🍫 pic.twitter.com/GYcVIbPXmN — Chace N. Waterfalls (@chace_face) September 7, 2019

Sing it, Whitney!