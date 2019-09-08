Watch: Fans Add Chris Jericho’s ‘A Little Bit of the Bubbly’ Meme to Classic Songs

Chris Jericho’s “A Little Bit of the Bubbly” meme utterly dominated Wrestling Twitter throughout the week, as fans continued to pull out hilarious videos while using Jericho’s champagne celebration after he won the AEW World Championship.
One of the most popular trends with the meme was adding Jericho’s line into various songs to create a new mashup. By the end of the week dozens of mashups had been made, with Jericho himself retweeting some of his absolute favorites. The songs ranged from classic hits like “We Will Rock You” by Queen to Brock Lesnar’s current entrance theme.
Check out the best Jericho musical mashups in the list below!
Beastly Bubbly
I have far too much time on my hands. #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/owICp8PBXl— JB (@SUPERZOMGBBQ) September 5, 2019
Tequila!
Bubbly Tequila! @IAmJericho #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly— Sully (@ItsTheCameraGuy) September 7, 2019
Best one yet?? pic.twitter.com/3PSyr1mhd4
Mambo No. 5
Lou Bega ft Chris Jericho – Bubbly No5 pic.twitter.com/QYKMk9i6Xi— Jack Layzell (@JackLayzell) September 3, 2019
We Will Rock You
Yay my video is on there! #WeWillBubbly 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/VIuA8E9FmB— SuperKick Mania (@SuperKickMania) September 7, 2019
Stone Cold Bubbly
OK surely there’s room for one more? #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/mALKCDDLVP— JB (@SUPERZOMGBBQ) September 6, 2019
The Duck Song
@IAmJericho got in on the fun again #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly it’s a long video but I hope you like it 😄 pic.twitter.com/IHVWhxqP6f— Lucas Rock (@Heel_Lucas) September 7, 2019
The Bubbly Don’t Impress Me Much
Shout to @TheCeeBeeMan #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly pic.twitter.com/ZTe4FarFUV— Ben Senter🏳️🌈 (@SenterClub) September 7, 2019
The Heart of Rock & Roll
@IAmJericho Jericho Is The Heart of Rock And Roll @HueyLewisNews pic.twitter.com/hMGrP4nnHP— Timmay (@CaptainFun85) September 7, 2019
This List Needs More Queen
#ALittleBitOfTheBubbly @IAmJericho— Shaun Long (@shaunlong94) September 5, 2019
The best one yet! pic.twitter.com/DawGQ30FYL
Holding Out for The Bubbly
Keeping the dream alive – #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly with @IAmJericho featuring @BonnieTOfficial 👌 pic.twitter.com/e1aaUN6QIl— Simon Hill (@SimonHOfficial) September 7, 2019
Well, Do You?
Do you ever feel like #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly? Only one chocolate will do for our @AEWrestling Champion, @IAmJericho 🍫 pic.twitter.com/GYcVIbPXmN— Chace N. Waterfalls (@chace_face) September 7, 2019
Sing it, Whitney!
Scream it from the rooftops, @IAmJericho! #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly pic.twitter.com/03SzxZQocA— Christian Silva (@SlackHound) September 6, 2019