Chris Jericho Held an AEW Locker Room Meeting to Call out Lack of Tag Team Match Rules

While AEW: Dynamite has been overall well-received since the weekly live show launched back in October, the show has it fair share of criticisms. One of the most reoccurring complaints have been the structure of tag team matches, namely that wrestlers have been allowed to freely jump in and out of the ring with little rebuttal from the referees and wrestlers played fast and loose with standard rules like legal tags and disqualifications. It turns out those critics were not alone, as AEW World Champion Chris Jericho reportedly called a backstage meeting with the roster and called out wrestlers for not obeying tag team rules.

“The lack of tags and normal tag team wrestling psychology drove me nuts,” Jericho said during a recent interview on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast. “It’s sort of making excuses for The Lucha Brothers because tagging in and out, they’re lazy, they don’t care. They walk in and out whenever they want and it’s not right. They would make excuses where they would say, ‘Oh, it’s lucha libre style.’ That’s funny, I worked in Mexico for two years and guess how you make a tag in a lucha libre match? You stand in the corner and you wait for a guy to touch you and you walk in.

“I called a meeting with the whole crew and said ‘You’re burying the ref, if you don’t have any rules, you don’t get any heat, and it’s killing our show because our honeymoon period is over, and now people are watching us and they’re being confused by the lack of rules,’” he added.

Jericho then added that since the meeting wrestlers (particularly Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr.) have done a better job at following tag match rules.

“Once we had a couple of talks with them, guess what they started doing? They started tagging,” Jericho said. “Maybe it was a habit or maybe nobody told them. You have a whole locker room of guys that have just worked indies their whole career and they don’t know little things.”

