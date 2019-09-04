Watch: Chris Jericho Comments On His Missing AEW World Title Belt

Not long after AEW commented on their missing title belt on social media, Chris Jericho has issued a statement via a video post to AEW’s official Twitter account.

The video features Jericho kicked back in his hot tub at home, clearly irked at the ongoing situation which is presently being investigated by the Tallahassee, Florida police department. Jericho says in the video that he is personally launching a worldwide investigation using the best private investigators in the world to find out who committed the crime.

At the conclusion, Jericho promises to find, reclaim, and restore the championship.

