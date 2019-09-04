Chris Jericho Says Kenny Omega and PAC Weren’t Happy With Their AEW All Out Match

As the drama surrounding his missing AEW World Championship belt continues, Chris Jericho uploaded the latest episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast on Wednesday morning and gave a glimpse at what happened backstage during both Starrcast III and All Out this past weekend.

At one point Jericho discussed the match between Kenny Omega and PAC, which went on as the second match on the main card and lasted 23 minutes before PAC pulled off a win via referee stoppage. Jericho stated that backstage both men were upset with how the match turned out.

“I didn’t see the match, but I could hear it,” Jericho said. “And afterwards both Kenny and PAC were made because their match went too long and they ran out of time and they cut a bunch of stuff and they were not happy about it. And meanwhile, it’s like the best match of the show.”

Jericho said the two reminded him of Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit, who were also highly critical of their own matches.

“They remind me so much of Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit in that they were always putting on this amazing, amazing matches, but they were always made because something didn’t go right or they didn’t hit a punch or kick the way they wanted it to originally,” he said. “And they were always really hard of themselves for this.”

The bout between the two was originally not supposed to happen, as Omega had been booked to face Jon Moxley as part of their months-long feud while PAC had still yet to debut for the company after being pulled from both Double or Nothing and Fyter Fest. But once Moxley announced he was dealing with a staph infection in his elbow and needed surgery, his match was scrapped just eight days before the show.

It seems the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is already moving on to other things. He decided to interrupt Page’s media scrum after the show and told “Hangman” he was back for “revenge.”

Other results from Saturday night’s show included Jericho winning the AEW World Championship, The Lucha Brothers retaining the AAA World Tag Team Championships, Nyla Rose and Riho qualifying for the AEW Women’s World Championship match on Oct. 2, the Dark Order earning a first-round bye in the AEW World Tag Team Tournament and Cody Rhodes defeating Shawn Spears thanks to an assist from Arn Anderson.