Chris Jericho Headed Back To NJPW For IWGP Heavyweight Title Match

It looks as though there will be some movement between AEW and NJPW as Chris Jericho will take part in Japan’s second biggest show of the year next month.

We’ve known that at least some of the bigger stars in AEW, such as Jericho, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, have the freedom to take outside bookings. However, we haven’t seen them do as such. None of the AEW names appeared at the big G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden during WrestleMania weekend.

However, Jericho made it known at the conclusion of New Japan’s Wrestling Dontaku event this weekend that he is challenging Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship belt at Dominion on June 9th. The video that aired can be seen below.

The video played while Okada was in the ring. Following the airing of the video, he accepted the challenge.

Jericho was last seen in New Japan at the WrestleKingdom show on January 4th. At that event, he lost the IWGP Intercontinental Championship to Tetsuya Naito.

Of course, Jericho’s signing by AEW was one of the biggest moves that the upstart company has announced since its inception. Jericho will face Kenny Omega at AEW’s first event, Double Or Nothing, on May 25th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

