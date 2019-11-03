Watch: Chris Jericho Returns to New Japan, Challenges Hiroshi Tanahashi to a Wrestle Kingdom 14 Match

Even though he’s the reigning AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho still has some unfinished business in New Japan Pro Wrestling he wants to take care of. The All Elite Wrestling star made a surprise appearance via video promo during New Japan’s latest pay-per-view event, Power Struggle, and called out eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi to a bout at Wrestle Kingdom 14. The clip showed Jericho in his full “Painmaker” gear attacking numerous people who were dressed up as Tanahashi before turning his attention to “The Ace.”

“Now wait and see what I can do to you, January 5th at the Tokyo Dome,” Jericho said. “The Painmaker versus The Ace. It’s going to be a classic match. It’s also going to be your last match.”

The Ace Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. The Pain Maker Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom 14 on January 5!! Jericho said it would be Tanahashi’s last match!! Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njwk14 @tanahashi1_100 vs. @IAmJericho #njpw #njpst #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/xYrtfmDAGI — njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 3, 2019

New Japan’s annual Wrestle Kingdom event, the company’s WrestleMania equivalent, typically takes place on Jan. 4 every year at the Tokyo Dome. However the 2020 version will be a two-night event by extending to Jan. 5. Matches that have been announced for the show thus far include IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi, Jay White vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, a “winner take all” match for both titles the following night, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi and the retirement match for Jushin Thunder Liger.

Jericho first made his return to New Japan in 2017 to kick off a feud with Kenny Omega, which culminated in an excellent No-DQ match at Wrestle Kingdom 12. He then went on to feud with Naito and Evil over the Intercontinental Championship, dropping it back to Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 13. He then turned his attention to Okada’s heavyweight championship, only to come up short against “The Rainmaker” in June at the Dominion pay-per-view. Since joining the promotion, Jericho has won just two of his five matches.

Meanwhile in AEW Jericho became the company’s first world champion by beating “Hangman” Adam Page at the All Out pay-per-view in late August. He’s been the company’s top heel since then, terrorizing AEW Dynamite with his new Inner Circle faction week after week. He’ll defend his world title against Cody Rhodes at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 9.