CM Punk Dares The Rock to Call Him During WWE SmackDown’s FOX Premiere

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will appear on Friday Night’s SmackDown’s FOX premiere this Friday night, and if given the chance he might decide to bring a little chaos with him. Back in February 2017 Johnson appeared at the Staples Center in Los Angeles while filming a scene for Fighting With My Family, and while interacting with the crowd Johnson decided to respond to the CM Punk chants by giving Punk a call on his cell. Punk didn’t answer, but it still managed to send the fans (and the officials backstage) into a frenzy.

Punk appeared on a Los Angeles radio show this week and mentioned the call, saying he’d answer if Johnson tried it again now that he’s back in the Staples Center.

“Gee, hopefully people don’t do this, but do you remember the last time The Rock was in the Staples Center?” Punk said jokingly. “Let’s do it again. When is this show, next Friday? Dwayne, call me Friday.”

Time will tell if Johnson takes him up on that offer. Punk explained during a Starrcast interview back in August that he didn’t answer his phone the first time because he was in an elevator.

“I was in the elevator, going to the bottom floor to walk Larry [his dog],” Punk said. “Honest to god, true f–ing story. I was in the elevator, no reception in the elevator. My phone, no messages, I get in the elevator, it’s a really slow elevator, by the time it gets down and I walk out and I walk out the front door of my apartment building, I have 87 messages on my phone. I’m like, Ithink somebody is dead. So I’m like, ‘Oh my god, what is going on? What is this strange number?’ I just get number after number, like ‘Answer your phone!’ … I’m like, ‘F—, who’s dead? This sucks.’

“…I’m trying to figure out what’s going on and that weird number comes up again and I’m trying to answer it, but it’s not going through. I’m like, ‘What the f– is going on?’ I had no idea what was going on until I’m done with the walk, I finally figure out ‘Oh, Rock is calling me, live from the Staples Center, okay. This is f–in’ weird.’ I started texting him immediately after that. And he got right back to me like, I’m like, ‘Oh, brother! I was trying to answer, I was outside, I was in an elevator.’ It just didn’t work out.”

Other stars appearing alongside Johnson on Friday night include Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting and Goldberg.