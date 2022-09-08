CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks Removed From AEW Intro

All Elite Wrestling is moving forward without CM Punk and The Elite. That's not to say that the four men will never be back in an AEW ring, but for the time being, Tony Khan's young promotion is not acknowledging the aforementioned men. In the opening signature of AEW Dynamite, Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks were nowhere to be seen. On top of that, Punk was completely absent from the highlights of MJF's return segment. Fans who watched AEW All Out will know that MJF and Punk had a stare down to end the pay-per-view.

It was reported earlier today that Omega and the Bucks had been suspended from AEW for their involvement in a backstage fight. The fight broke out as a result of comments Punk made at his press conference after the show, which included verbal blasting of Omega, the Bucks, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana.

"What did I ever do in this world to deserve an empty-headed f–king dumbf–k like 'Hangman' Adam Page to go out on national television and f–king go into business for himself?" Punk said. "For what? What did I ever do? … Didn't do a godd--n thing.

"The fact that I have to sit up here because we have irresponsible people who call themselves EVPs and couldn't f–king manage a Target and they spread lies and bulls–t and put into the media that I got somebody fired when I have f–k all to do with him, want nothing to do with him, do not care where he works, where he doesn't work, where he eats, where he sleeps… the fact that I have to get up and do this in 2022 is f–king embarrassing."

Punk's AEW future remains to be seen. Reports say that him and trainer Ace Steel will either be suspended or fired from AEW.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on the four men's AEW status.