CM Punk Pitches Hilarious Way to Book the Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley Storyline

The love triangle storyline between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley seems to be reaching its endpoint this Sunday when the two hulking brutes take on each other in a Tables match at the TLC pay-per-view this Sunday. The storyline was initially panned by fans for its soap opera subject matter and bad acting, though it has seemingly turned a corner now that Rusev is firmly established as a babyface again. When asked about the storyline during WWE Backstage this week, Punk had a surprisingly detailed answer on how the three could keep this story going all the way up through WrestleMania 36.

“They have a match, they have a blow off,” Punk said. “I don’t think Rusev wants to be involved with Lana anymore on-screen. So, Lana and Bobby go off and do their thing, but Lana grinds on the nerves, Bobby is sick of her. He leaves Lana too, they have another divorce. She gets another tag team to go after Bobby and Rusev, who have become best friends because they have the familiar, the ex-wife.

“This new tag team with Lana in tow go after them,” he continued. “What they do at WrestleMania, they put Lana in a shark cage because by WrestleMania the new tag team is already so sick of Lana that the loser of the match gets what’s in the shark cage.”

During a recent interview with ComicBook, Rusev talked about how fans are still cheering for Rusev Day even though it’s been over a year since WWE broke up the initial trio of Rusev, Lana and Aiden English.

“I feel like it’s real, man. I think it’s organic,” Rusev saud. “After the first Rusev Day run, we did great, and all of a sudden, there was nothing for it for one reason or another. But, and then after that was done, I wanted to kill Rusev Day forever. I wanted to be done, I hate like repeating stuff, right? But at the same time, now the people have embraced it so well that, I mean, I can’t fight it.

“If that’s what they want, of course I’m gonna give ’em what they want, because I care what they think,” he continued. “And I want them to be happy every time when they see me. When I leave, I want ’em to be like ‘Man, Rusev, Rusev Day.’ So yeah, we’re full on running with it. And I love seeing it, I love all the fan support, and it’s just amazing to see that something can be gone for so long. And with peoples’ love and appreciation they bring it back. And now it’s running wild, brother.”