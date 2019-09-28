CM Punk Has Reportedly Met With FOX About Role On ‘WWE Backstage’ Show

If a test earlier this week went well, CM Punk might be back in the wrestling world sooner than later. Just not between the ropes actually wrestling.

In an exclusive reported filed by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, it was revealed that Punk was in Los Angeles earlier this week meeting with FOX personnel about a role on the recently revealed new WWE studio show that will air on FS1, WWE Backstage.

The program is being produced by FOX rather than WWE, so if Punk were to get a role on the program, he wouldn’t technically be working for WWE though he would of course be discussing the product.

While at FOX Studios in Los Angeles meeting about a possible role on the show, Johnson notes that Punk also took part in some on camera testing. The report also says that Renee Young was present at the time.

There’s no confirmation that Punk has actually signed or been offered a role on the series as of now. The producers have brought in several other talent to discuss a role on the show, as well as to put them through some testing. These names include Paige, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Taz, and Rey Mysterio.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer had previously reported that Punk’s agent had made contact with FOX about a role on the show, which will be hosted by Young and Booker T.

WWE Backstage will air on Tuesday nights. The exact format of the show is not known at this time. Johnson writes in his report that FOX has been toying with the idea of having 3-5 people on screen as part of a panel discussion but nothing has been decided as of yet. Young will be the lead host on the show.

Punk left WWE in early 2014 and has not wrestled since that time. In the interim, he has trained extensively in MMA and fought twice for UFC (resulting in two losses). He has recently been doing some MMA commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

Additionally, Punk appeared at Starrcast III last month in Chicago and addressed rumors of a wrestling return. While he didn’t sound especially enthused about the possibility, he noted he would “listen” to an offer from anyone, including WWE.