Latest Update on CM Punk's Future With AEW, WWE

CM Punk's status in the pro wrestling world remains a mystery. The former AEW and WWE Champion hasn't been seen since September's All Out pay-per-view, which saw him win back the AEW World Championship, suffer a surgery-requiring arm injury, unload a scathing rant on a number of AEW officials and wrestlers during the post-show media scrum and wind up in a locker room fight with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks that resulted in a litany of suspensions.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select had his latest update on Punk drop on Wednesday afternoon. He echoed Wrestling Inc.'s recent report that no lawsuits have been filed regarding the "Brawl Out" incident, but noted that "there's no working plan to bring CM Punk back to the company." As for WWE's interest in possibly bringing Punk back, one source told Sapp "they would likely be interested."

Will CM Punk Ever Wrestle Again?

While Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman reported this week that sources close to Punk don't expect him to ever wrestle again, Sapp had a source saying the opposite —"One source close to CM Punk said they would not rule out him wrestling again, and they claimed he 'got the wrestling bug again.'

The source also noted that could change depending on how Punk feels once he's covered from his ongoing injury. The first photo of Punk to make its way to social media post-All Out had him wearing an arm brace.

AEW's Future Without CM Punk

While Punk's future with All Elite Wrestling is in doubt, Sapp reported last week that The Elite were backstage at last week's Dynamite for the first time since their suspensions. A vignette of the three also played on Dynamite, indicating their return to TV is imminent. Prior to the suspension, the three became the first AEW World Trios Champions, titles that now belong to Death Triangle.

As for this week's Dynamite, check out the full lineup for the show below:

Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty

ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. TBA (A Former ROH World Champion)

ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Brian Cage

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix

Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

Saraya & Dr. Britt Baker sit-down interview

"Daddy Ass Birthday Bash" with Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed

h/t Fightful Select