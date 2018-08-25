Cody Rhodes Explains Why Fans Need To Pay Attention To Stephen Amell Match At All In

With SummerSlam done, All In is on deck for wrestling’s next big night. Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks have not only delivered a promise but constructed a card that any level of wrestling fan would enjoy.

But there’s one match The American Nightmare says fans should keep an eye on in particular.

“As far as the whole totality of the show, there’s 11 matches with zero hour, and the all-in broadcast itself. I think the one that wrestling fans are a little sticky with is Stephen Amell versus Christopher Daniels, and to me, from a director’s standpoint, I’m going to have to remind myself not to be a fan because I’m such a fan of C.D., and Stephen’s one of the hardest working people I know. I really hope that that surprises people, that that turns some heads. Because they’re in a volatile environment. Chicago, and BT fans, they accept nothing less but perfection,” he said.

Maybe some fans don’t appreciate the WWE-lite attempt of using a celebrity’s name to boost a card. But that isn’t a viable critique, because if Vince McMahon were booking the show, Amell would be in a championship match.

Rhodes went on to underline that each performer set for All In seems to have cultivated their own market of fans.

“Well, everybody has their match that they like. Being the elite group, that’s one of the powerful things about the group,” Rhodes told Comicbook.com. “You’ll see it in the lines at the meet-and-greets and stuff that we do. It’s different demographics. Like, really different for who likes Marty, who likes me, who likes the Bucks, who likes Hangman,” he said.

Amell and Daniels have mixed up in recent weeks, but their latest social media skirmish crossed a sacred line of sorts. Daniels trolled Amell, the face of DC’s Arrow, by wearing a Marvel shirt on camera.

I was prepared to be civil… and then @facdaniels did his entire promo wearing a Marvel shirt. Dick. //t.co/fLq0YCFaSb — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) August 21, 2018

This will be Amell’s third wrestling match—the other two coming at 2015 SummerSlam and 2017’s ROH Survival of the Fittest. Despite playing the story’s villain, Daniels did tell TV Insider that he and Amell will surprise fans on September 1.

“I’ve been reading a lot of social media of people’s expectations. I’m pretty sure we’re going to exceed anyone’s preconceived notions of what this match is going to be.”

Here’ the Full All In card:

NWA World Heavyweight Championship

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

ROH World Championship

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Battle Royal Winner

Joey Janela (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Adam “Hangman” Page

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

Golden Elite (Young Bucks & Kota Ibushi) vs. Rey Mysterio, Bandido & Fenix

Christopher Daniels vs. Stephen Amell

Madison Rayne vs. Chelsea Greene vs. Britt Baker vs. Tessa Blanchard

Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr.

Zero Hour

Over Budget Battle Royal

Moose Jordynne Grace, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Rocky Romero, Brian Cage, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Jacobs, Marko Stunt and six others.

Briscoes vs. SCU (Kazarian and Scorpio Sky)