Cody Rhodes’ Back Looks Brutal After Flaming Table Spot on AEW Dynamite

The main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured Cody Rhodes taking on Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight, and boy did it live up to the Street Fight name. Things started off simply enough with big punches, jumps off barricades, and even an appearance from T-Pain, but it didn’t take long for the level of brutality to rise considerably. The match ended with a spot that had Rhodes suplexing El Idolo through a table that had been lit on fire (courtesy of Brandi Rhodes), though Cody ended up getting the most damage from the move, and pictures after the match show just how rough his back looked afterwards.

Brandi emerged in a hoodie and after she revealed her identity she dumped kerosene onto the setup table. She poured a lot of it all over, and then lit the fire and set it off. Rhodes had El Idolo set up and he lifted him over and sent him careening down towards the table, but El Idolo only caught part of the table, while Cody’s back came down straight on it and the flames.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Flaming Table Aftermath: The scarred and scorched back of #CodyRhodes after a BRUTAL Atlanta Street Fight against rival @AndradeElIdolo TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/WmaZrGaOfQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 2, 2021

He quickly rolled to the side but he landed in the thick of them, so you knew it hurt. He was able to pin El Idolo and get the victory with Brandi’s help, and he was also bleeding from his head by the end of the match. In the photos that AEW posted on social media, you can see how red certain areas of Cody’s back are, and while some of that might have been there before, it looks even more irritated now.

There are areas that are extremely red up towards his neck too, and then there is black material in places on his back and the back of his arms. You could see the table burning while Cody was laying in the ring after the match, so it appears some of that stayed on his back. Hopefully Cody got some treatment soon after the match to start recovering, because that moment and the match itself couldn’t have felt great.

At other points Cody was hit with a laptop across the head, stomped on the chest, thrown through a table, and hit with a chair as he came diving through, so it was a pretty rough night overall.

