Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Took A Shot At Triple H

In the world of wrestling, everywhere you turn there seems to be an AEW headline these days. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes sat down with Chad Dukes of 106.7 The Fan to talk about some of the hottest topics going on behind the scenes with the upstart promotion.

One of the big topics that Dukes brought up was the motivation behind Rhodes destroying the Triple H-like throne at AEW Double Or Nothing. Rhodes was clear that this was a personal shot from him to the WWE Executive Vice President and not a reflection of AEW itself.

“Well I mean, the safe term to say is we’re the alternative, because that is true, in terms of you can watch us in lieu of watching WWE, perhaps,” Rhodes said. “There’s an option, a place elsewhere on television that you can go to. But saying ‘alternative’ is almost just kind of insulting to people. Naturally, this is going to be competitive, naturally, because there’s not that much wrestling out there.

“The decision to blow up the throne was my decision alone and doesn’t reflect on AEW at all. It was something I had thought long and hard about, and I, honestly, think it came from more of a personal standpoint than the company firing that first shot. And that’s gonna be something that, I don’t know how many more of those I get in me, because as I become more ingrained in the AEW business side, as an employee and as one of the executive vice presidents, I don’t get as many, ‘Oh, well he’s just a dumb talent doing dumb things.’

“Plain and simple, I was a huge fan of Triple H. I learned a great deal from Triple H, a great deal. I probably wrestled him in the Capital One Arena. But when push came to shove and I thought I was better than 99 percent of the people he was putting ahead of me, he didn’t see that. So in that moment, there is no greater revenge in the world than success. So I knew I was walking out to a sold-out crowd, wrestling a 50-year-old man in a match that people, at one point, deemed unworthy and the place was literally shaking. So I felt no need. Like, this is the perfect time to do it, to fire my own shot, and it was my own shot, not an AEW shot.”

Rhodes certainly succeeded with the segment. The entire wrestling world was talking about that moment following AEW Double Or Nothing, and not only did he have the memorable throne spot before the match, he and Dustin Rhodes went on to have a five star match afterward.

You can’t ask for a much better night than that.

