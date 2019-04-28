Watch: Cody Rhodes Says He Wants to Kill The Attitude Era at Double or Nothing

One week removed from Goldust (now Dustin Rhodes) announcing his departure from the WWE and arrival in All Elite Wrestling, Cody Rhodes finally addressed the upcoming match with his brother at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25. On the latest episode of “The Road to Double or Nothing,” Rhodes said his match with his older half-brother was less about a matchup between family members and more about pitting two different generations of pro wrestlers against each other.

“And this notion of brother vs. brother, of ‘Natural’ versus ‘Nightmare,’ it’s all very marketable, it’s all very romantic, albeit not very accurate,” Rhodes said. “What’s accurate is that this match is generation versus generation. I am not here to kill Dustin Rhodes, I am here to kill The Attitude Era. My entire lot, my whole class of peers has been compared to these gilded late 90s to early 2000s [wrestlers] for over a decade, and it’s an utter sham. Sure, you paved the roads for us, but gosh you set the speed markers at 35 because you are terrified of any of us putting our f—ing foot down on the pedal.”

He then turned his full direction to WWE, making the same “pissant” comment Triple H used while referring to AEW back at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

“You mean to tell me some pissant bodybuilder making every match a No DQ, meandering around the crowd the crowd, throwing the jib cam at his opponent, compares with a Kenny [Omega]- [Kazuchika] Okada match? Or some bra and panties spectacular can match up with what the women did last Sept. 1 [ at All In]? Or even Dwayne [‘The Rock’ Johnson], as electric as it was rhyming and raising, was it really better than what [CM] Punk said sitting on that stage?”

Rhodes wrapped up the promo by going through a metaphor of putting an animal out of his misery, and his eyes welled up with tears as he insinuated that’s what he’ll do to his brother at Double or Nothing.

“Like I said, I love my brother,” Rhodes said as the video faded to black.

Rhodes vs. Rhodes is just one of seven matches that have been announced for the May 25 event. Other bouts include Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho, “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Pac and The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros.

