Conor McGregor’s Camp Forced to Cancel Afterparty Over Security Concerns

By now we’re all familiar with Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC 229 bout that spilled into the stands. However, apparently, tensions were still high later in the evening forcing McGregor’s camp to cancel the planned after party.

According to The Blast, McGregor’s team cited “credible threats” as justification to call up the Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas and pull the party’s plug. There are no details as to where those threats came from.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With fights breaking out before and after the UFC mega show, it’s not surprising that things were still flammable later that night. Khabib also didn’t have an after party, but his was never planned. The UFC Light heavyweight Champion did issue an apology for the post-fight violence and McGregor has already stated he will not press charges.

For those lacking context, Khabib hopped out of the Octagon just seconds after beating McGregor via submission in the fourth round. Upon hitting the stands, Khabib was in his second fight of the evening with a member of McGregor’s camp. Chaos ensued, which saw McGregor on the receiving end of aggression from Khabib’s crew. Luckily no one was seriously injured, but Khabib faces losing his $2 million prize for UFC 229.

This story is developing…