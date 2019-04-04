One Week Later, Conor McGregor Unretires From UFC

On March 26, Conor McGregor retired from MMA competition. But by April 3, his retirement officially ended and McGregor looks to have already found his next fight.

There was no shortage of skepticism surrounding McGregor’s retirement last week, especially considering the Irishman had already retired and unretired earlier in his career. But it looks like this latest stunt was an attempt to garner more eyeballs on his future and given his action os social media it looks like that path will take him to a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McGregor has been spewing trash talk from Twitter for a few days, targeting Khabib’s legitimacy as well as his wife and her religion. Those tweets drew this response from Khabib:

“@TheNotoriousMMA If you think that insulting entire religion you be safe, you are mistaken,” wrote Khabib.

@TheNotoriousMMA If you think that insulting entire religion you be safe, you are mistaken. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) April 3, 2019

Per the rules of social media beefs, McGregor retorted, this time without the insults and only a challenge.

“I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds.

All faiths challenge us to be our best selves.

It is one world and one for all

Now see you in the Octagon,” wrote McGregor.

I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds.

All faiths challenge us to be our best selves.

It is one world and one for all ❤️

Now see you in the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2019

What changed McGregor’s mind will be a mystery, but most thought his retirement was a negotiation tactic — including UFC President Dana White. In a recent interview with Game On, White seemed confident that he could talk McGregor back into the Octagon.

“I think that there are some things that Conor wants and I think that Conor wants to get together face-to-face, he and I, and we will in the next couple of weeks,” White said. “We’ll get this thing figured out.”

According to White, McGregor has been eyeing minority ownership of UFC. But to White, that’s not a legitimate asking price.

“He’s stuck on this thing,” White said. “Michael Jordan didn’t own a piece of (the NBA). Is Conor very valuable to the sport and the brand? Of course. But I think there are other ways that we can make him happy.”

For now it looks like we’re well on the path for Khabib vs. McGregor II later this year. And now that spouses and religion are involved, combined with their post-fight brawl at UFC 229, this should be an explosive next few months.