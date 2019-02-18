Corey Graves’ Wife Posted Video of Carmella Wishing Her Daughter Happy Birthday Amid Cheating Allegations

Corey Graves’ wife, Amy Polinski, made headlines on Saturday when she released a post to Instagram accusing Graves of having an affair with WWE Superstar Carmella.

“This may be totally below me to do but I’m hurt,” Polinski wrote in a since-deleted post. “I’m sad. I’ve put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut! The kicker is finding out that he’s been sleeping with one of my daughters role models all long.”

She then tagged both Carmella and Graves, writing, “I hope you guys are happy. I really do!”

But Polinski wasn’t finished. At one point she uploaded a video that Carmella had sent directed at Graves’ daughter, wishing her a happy birthday.

Corey Graves’ wife posts a message of Carmella sent their child a birthday wish. pic.twitter.com/vO23pGhLsv — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) February 17, 2019

The original post, the Carmella video and Polinsky’s entire Instagram page were all taken down by Sunday night. But before the page was removed, she did post one final message of a text conversation between Graves and an unknown messenger, in which Graves denied the infidelity.

“Lol, nothing is going on,” Graves wrote when the messenger sent a message asking him what was happening. “Amy is simply realizing that her ego f—ed up her life, and she can’t crawl back anymore. I’m golden. I’m about to land in ATL, on the way to Houston.”

“What’s really gonna f— her up is when she finds out that Total Divas just hit me up,” Graves added. Carmella is slotted to be in the main cast of the E! Network reality show for its upcoming ninth season.

Graves continued to work as normal on WWE programming on Sunday night, working as a color commentator throughout the show. While neither he nor his co-workers made any direct comments about the allegations, Renee Young and Beth Phoenix were quick to respond to any pining comments Graves made directed at Mandy Rose (whom his character often obsesses over whenever she’s onscreen).

Carmella and Naomi were the first team to be eliminated in Sunday’s Elimination Chamber match for the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Sasha Banks and Bayley wound up winning the titles by last eliminating Rose and Sonya Deville.

Elsewhere at Elimination Chamber Finn Balor won the Intercontinental Champion, The Usos became six-time tag team champions and Daniel Bryan successfully retained the WWE Championship in a chamber match.