Dana Brooke Posts Lengthy Rant on Ronda Rousey, Explains Why She Looked Different on WWE Raw

Dana Brooke appeared on Monday Night Raw this week to call out Ronda Rousey for her recent comments regarding the professional wrestling business.

The former bodybuilder attempted to challenge Rousey for her Raw Women’s Championship, only for the former UFC Champion to beat her to a pulp with vicious strikes and her Piper’s Pit finisher.

Brooke took to Twitter on Tuesday morning with a lengthy rant directed at Rousey, while also addressing why she looked noticeably different from the last time she was on television (some fans even joked afterwards that WWE used a different person dressed as Brooke).

I have nothing left to lose.. I mean what I say & say what I mean! Yesterday came straight from my heart ❤️ @WWE @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/xkP27ttLsr — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) March 12, 2019

“Last night I HAD NOTHING LEFT TO LOSE! I meant every word I said…,” Brooke wrote. “I felt like I was going to cry, but I wanted to be BRAVE for all of YOU… I wanted to use my platform to be the voice of ALL #wweuniverse ! – Listen, we only expose so much on socil media, but behind close(d) doors we face so much! Last night, you heard ‘Ashley’ you head the true passion behind my heart that is bottled up inside ‘DANA.’ … I wanted you to see all of ME.. everyday I look like this, not heavy makeup, hair up in the gym grnding away to look the best I can & be the best I can be.”

She then turned attention to Rousey.

“You might think you are the baddest woman, is it because you cuss and play tough girl, how can little girls want to be like you!?” she continued. “Are you tough because you think you make your rules here because no one will stand up to you !? Let me tell you something sister, I respected you, from the moment you walked into the locker room, I told you leave your bags here, we are a family no one will ever mess with your stuff, you were shocked… Now I know why, because you are the one who would destroy others, you are the one who would play nasty games and destroy personal property, and you are the one to disown OUR family and leave, you knew allllll along your nasty plan, but I will never ever back down…”

Rousey is booked to face Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat at WrestleMania 35.