Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles Roast The Miz on SmackDown Live

The second hour of SmackDown Tuesday night kicked off with a MizTV segment featuring WWE Champion AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. However, the real star of the segment ended up being The Miz himself.

Bryan defeated The Miz in just over two minutes at Super Show-Down on Saturday, earning him a shot at the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in early November. The segment on Tuesday served to begin building toward that match while also keeping The Miz in and around the championship scene.

Bryan started the segment off by teasing Miz about how quickly he beat him. Miz talked about Styles’ long title reign and AJ said the belt won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Miz told Bryan this meant that AJ believes he is better than him. Bryan responded that he was glad that Styles believes he can beat him. He says he’s been waiting to get into the ring with someone who is a worthy competitor (ouch).

Later, Bryan called Miz the “two minute man” and noted that he’s “heard that about him” for a while. When things started heating up between Styles and Bryan, Styles noted that since his return, Bryan hasn’t beat anyone that’s really phenomenal. Bryan said that his goal when coming back, his dream to come back, wasn’t about having fun, reuniting team Hell No, or even to face “this jerk” (Miz). He said his one goal was to win the WWE World Championship and Styles is the only thing standing in his way, which prompted Styles to say he’s not moving for anyone.

Throughout all of this, The Miz remained calm, saying he was going to remain professional. However, in the end, Styles asking Bryan what it felt like to punch Miz in the face set him over the edge.

Miz closed the segment with an epic heel rant as only he can do. He said that he got his shoulder up during the small package pin from Bryan at Super Show-Down but the referee was out of position. He insulted Styles, saying that if he wonders why the WWE Championship doesn’t headline PPV events, he only needs to look in the mirror. Miz ended the segment by saying he wants a title shot against whomever wins the match between Bryan and Styles.