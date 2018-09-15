Daniel Bryan Has High Praise for the Bullet Club

Daniel Bryan has re-signed with the WWE as many expected, but for months, there was some speculation that he could leave the company for a dream match run through the independent wrestling community.

If that run were to have taken place, there’s no doubt that New Japan’s Bullet Club would have been high on the list of Bryan’s potential opponents.

Though Bryan will be with WWE for the foreseeable future, the man still keeps up with what is going on outside of the boundaries of his current employer. First and foremost, Bryan is a student of the game and when he looks around the world of wrestling, the Bullet Club is one of the most enticing groups of wrestlers out there.

Speaking at a promotional event for WWE 2K19, Bryan had high praise for the wildly popular stable.

“Imagine five years ago, thinking that the independent wrestlers putting together a show (All In) on their own is going to sell 10,000 tickets in under 30 minutes,” Bryan said. “You’re insane; what are you? If you were to tell me that five years ago that it would happen, I’d say, ‘You’re crazy! You don’t know what you’re talking about’. But that’s a testament to these guys, and I… I think it’s especially a credit to Cody, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Because they’ve all created waves in different ways. Cody leaving the WWE and saying, ‘You know what? I think I’m better than what they’re giving me. I’m going to go out and prove something.’

“The Young Bucks, doing all this on their own, being creative. They’ve started their own YouTube thing, they’re doing this thing where they are anti – authority, anti – corporate people. And then Kenny Omega going out and having all these matches that people… some people look at them and say, ‘These are some of the best pro wrestling matches of all time!’”

If that kind of praise isn’t enough, Bryan went on to give them higher praise than anyone would have expected. He compared the group to one of the most successful groups in wrestling history: the Four Horsemen.

“I mean, some people, whether you believe that or you don’t, the buzz around it creates this thing. They are like their own, new Four Horsemen,” Bryan stated. “Where they are so different, but they complement each other. And some of it, they have this buzz about them. And the idea that they are doing their own event, outside of Ring of Honor, outside of New Japan, and they’re bringing people from IMPACT and this kind of stuff. It’s totally like, ‘Woah! This is awesome and crazy’. That just goes to show that the world is getting smaller. And people who don’t have the resources of say WWE, can still go and do incredible things, and I just think it is so empowering, and so cool!”

