Daniel Bryan Required To Pass A Math Test By WWE Doctors Following Every Match

One of the caveats of Daniel Bryan being cleared for a return to wrestling last year was that, following every match, he would undergo neurological testing.

Bryan recently explained what that testing is like during an interview with ESPN. It’s fascinating to read, and perhaps surprisingly to some, one of the requirements for Bryan to complete is solving a math problem in his head. If he doesn’t give the correct answer, he would not be cleared to continue wrestling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The math portion of the test is not the only requirement Bryan has to fulfill. He also has his eyes and balance checked.

Courtesy of ESPN:

Daniel Bryan walks backstage after finishing a match, something he’s done thousands of times over the course of his 19-year career. Instead of heading right to the locker room to shower and change before driving on to the next town, Bryan has to first take the number eight and multiply it by three, multiple that number by three and divide it all by four. If he can’t come up with the correct answer, he’s not wrestling. This is the cost that Bryan has to pay if he wants to wrestle for the WWE. It’s just one of the tests a WWE doctor performs on Bryan after he’s endured any physical activity in the ring. First, he gets his eyes checked. Next, he goes through a series of balance tests. And in the final step, as we’ve covered, the doctor asks Bryan to solve a math equation — nothing too complicated, but something challenging enough to determine if his brain is functioning properly. The series of tests can be strenuous given that they occur night in and night out, but the WWE isn’t taking any chances with a performer who has suffered 10 documented concussions.

When speaking of the comprehensive testing procedures, Bryan commented that the company may be looking at condensing them a bit in the future.

“It’s still pretty much the same, but we’re working on loosening it up a little bit because our doctors do have to look after other people, right?” Bryan said. “So it’s like, I go out, I do a match and I’m fine and they’re having to do all these tests with me, so we’re working on loosening that up a little bit. But that’s more of a thing as far as getting everything legally to where we could do that sort of thing.”

Bryan officially announced his return to active competition on the March 20th, 2018 edition of WWE SmackDown, just weeks before WrestleMania 34. He went on to compete at WrestleMania in a tag team match, teaming with Shane McMahon to take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Since that time, he has wrestled full time once again.

Now the WWE Champion once again, Bryan will defend his title at Sunday’s Royal Rumble against AJ Styles.