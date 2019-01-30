Daniel Bryan Reveals New WWE Championship Belt

Daniel Bryan made headlines on Tuesday night when he revealed a brand new WWE Championship belt on SmackDown Live.

Bryan started off his promo by explaining that Rowan would be standing by his side as an intellectual peer. He then called himself a hypocrite, saying that the WWE Championship title belt was a poor symbol because it was made by the leather of a cow that had to be killed (which Bryan refereed to as “Daisy”).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is a symbol, a symbol of excellence,” Bryan said holding the old title. “But it is also a symbol of excess. It’s gaudy, it’s made from cheap labor, and worst of all it is bound to the skin of a cow whose life was taken from her. I’d like to give that cow a name. In my mind, the whose life was taken, her name was Daisy.”

He then tossed the title in the garbage and had Rowan pull out a new title, one made of organic hemp with wood carved from a fallen oak.

.@WWEDanielBryan is the greatest man to ever wear the Ten Pounds of Hemp. pic.twitter.com/ChMxLSY2A4 — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 30, 2019

The crowd started booing Bryan’s new title while also chanting for Daisy, leading to Bryan calling them ignorant.

Suddenly AJ Styles’ music hit, followed by Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Mustafa Ali and Samoa Joe. The five men began to brawl in and around the ring while Bryan chastised them all from the top of the commentary table, saying none of them would get a shot at his championship. Then Triple H popped up on the Titantron and announced that Bryan would instead be facing all five men inside an Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Feb. 17. Bryan screamed his displeasure at the announcement while the other men continued to fight to close out the show.

Bryan originally won the WWE Championship days before the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November, turning heel by kick then-champion AJ Styles in the groin while the referee’s back was turned. Over the following months he would declare himself to be the “New Daniel Bryan,” a man just as obsessed with conservation as he was at being WWE Champion. At the Royal Rumble on Sunday he successfully retained the title against Styles for the second pay-per-view in a row, this time after Rowan interfered while the referee was knocked out.