Daniel Bryan and Sheamus Both Reportedly Dealing With Injuries

It appears the injury bug has attacked the WWE locker room. Since WrestleMania 35 numerous stories of wrestlers suffering injuries have hit online, starting with Ronda Rousey breaking her hand during the WrestleMania main event against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Since then, AJ Styles missed a week of action with a sprained SI joint, Big E tore his meniscus and will be out of action for the foreseeable future and Nia Jax will reportedly miss a significant amount of time as she recovers from tearing both of her ACLs. Based on the latest report, you can now add Daniel Bryan and Sheamus to that growing list.

According to Pro Wrestling Insider‘s Mike Johnson, Bryan has not been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania because he is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

“The word internally is that he is dealing with an injury coming out of Wrestlemania but the nature of the situation has been closely guarded,” Johnson wrote.

The same goes for Sheamus. The former WWE Champion wrestled on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live after WrestleMania, but was absent from SmackDown Live this week.

Given that Bryan had to initially retire in 2016 due to a long history of concussions, fans are hoping that the injury is not related to that. Bryan revealed in an interview with ESPN back in January that he has to undergo testing for concussions after ever match since his return.

“The big concern with concussions is that, this has happened to me in the past, you don’t know you had a concussion and your instinct as an athlete is to say, ‘Hey, I’m fine,’” Bryan said. “What we do now ensures that doesn’t happen.”

Bryan said part of what has helped him stay healthy is his limited schedule. According to Cagematch, Bryan hit his career record for most matches in a single year at 228. In his first year back in 2018, he only wrestled 82.

“I think the schedule that I’m on now is pretty much the schedule that I’ll stick to, if not even a little bit lighter as I get older,” Bryan said. “I’m 37 now, I’ll be 38 this year, and all this takes a toll on your body. I love wrestling, like love, love, love wrestling, and anyone who knows me knows I love wrestling — but it’s no longer the No. 1 love of my life. I want to be able to spend time with my family, I want to be able to take vacation, I want to be able to do some of those fun things. I envision it being this schedule or lighter, probably, from here on out.”

