Dave Bautista Reveals The Real Reason He Left WWE

It’s hardly uncommon to see a former World Champion leave WWE. However, it is rare to know that exact reason why someone would jet from Vince McMahon’s company despite being successful. But Dave Bautista just let the world know why he chose to bounce from WWE.

There’s been no shortage of rumors surrounding Bautista’s 2010 departure from WWE, but during a recent interview with talkSport, The Animal shared the real reason for his exit.

“It came from me discovering I was a horrible actor and I wanted to become a better actor. and I wanted to do it while I was still with WWE. they would not give me the opportunity to do it within the company. so I said ‘I should be given the opportunity to do it outside of the company.’ They said ‘absolutely not,’” recalled Bautista.

That was all the six-time World Champion needed to hear.

“I said ‘Well I’m going to let my contract run out, and I’m going to leave.’ So that’s exactly what I did – I set out to be an actor,” said Bautista.

Even though Bautista was following a passion for acting, Hollywood wasn’t to keen on handing him roles.

“It was brave and maybe a little stupid. It was three years of me barely working,” he said. It was a nice thing with WWE. I made a very good living there. I was very comfortable. I could have stuck with that but I wanted to do something else.”

Bautista’s big break came in 2014 when he landed the role of “Drax” in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. From there he’d go on to nab parts blockbuster movies like Spectre and Blade Runner 2049.

But Bautista’s name has resurfaced in several WWE rumors this year. The 49-year old would actually confirm the grumblings earlier this spring when he told 106.7 The Fan that WWE reached out to him about being Ronda Rousey’s tag team partner at WrestleMania 34.

“But they reached out to me earlier this year to possibly come back and do that thing with Ronda [Rousey]. And I said that I would be willing to do it only if we teased something for me and Hunter to go to Mania next year. And they said, ‘Yeah, that would be great. I love that idea.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s great. I’ll come back a few times during the year, and we’ll tease it, and we’ll work it and we’ll milk it. And we’ll go to Mania, me and Hunter, next year.’ Oh, I love that idea. Let’s do it!.

That obviously didn’t happen, but the dialog seems to ha pique Bautista’s interest as he hopes to make a final run in the ring before hanging up his boots.

“I told them next year would be my last year. I’m turning 50 next year,” Batista responded. “I’d be willing to … I feel great. Physically, I’m in great shape. I’ve never let up on that. But I just don’t want to be the old guy in the ring and I don’t want to overstay my welcome. I just want to end my career the right way and next year will be the last opportunity, so if we can’t make something happen by next year, then I’m just gonna officially hang it up.”

