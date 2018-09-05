Dave Bautista on WWE: ‘I Miss it Everyday’

Dave Bautista has launched a full campaign to get back into WWE. And in his latest interview, he all but asked Vince McMahon personally to return to the company.

While speaking with WhatCulture Wrestling, the 49-year-old Bautista was candid about his feelings towards WWE.

“I have to say that it’s something I think about daily,” Bautista said. “I miss it daily. I love it, I have a passion for wrestling. I feel that at the core of me that’s just who I am. I’m a physical performer, and I miss it every day.”

Rumors of his return have been perpetual in 2018, but one report suggested WWE wasn’t interested in The Animal’s return. However, given Bautista’s WWE resume and budding Hollywood status, how could McMahon say no?

Bautista went on to lay out the specifics of his potential WWE comeback.

“I think, one, it would have to be the right time, and two, it would have to be the right opponent. That’s pretty much it, and it would have to make sense,” Batista said. “Yeah, I think the last time I went back was with really good intentions and I felt like I wasn’t delivered what I was promised and that was just creatively. So, that would be it, I’d have to have a strong say of what I did and who I worked with. It would have to make sense as far as time, not only do I have to be free, but I also have to factor in there is a risk that I would be injured. If I got injured I would need some time to rehabilitate myself, so I always kind of factor those things in,” he said.

Bautista revealed earlier this year that WWE reached out to him about tagging with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34. While Kurt angle took that spot instead, the fact Bautista is communicating with WWE suggest his return is imminent.

“I told them next year would be my last year,” Bautista said. “I’m turning 50 next year, I’d be willing to. I feel great. Physically, I’m in great shape. I’ve never let up on that. But I just don’t want to be the old guy in the ring and I don’t want to overstay my welcome. I just want to end my career the right way and next year will be the last opportunity, so if we can’t make something happen by next year, then I’m just gonna officially hang it up.”

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Photo: Getty