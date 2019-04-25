Dean Ambrose Moved to Alumni Section on WWE’s Website

Way back in January WWE made the surprise move of confirming that former WWE Champion and Shield member Dean Ambrose was planning on leaving the company when his contract expired in April. In the months that followed Ambrose went on somewhat of a farewell tour, turning back into a babyface, realigning with The Shield for a number of matches and saying goodbye alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in front of various live crowds.

On Sunday the trio teamed up at a house show one last time, which WWE dubbed The Shield’s Final Chapter and aired the match on the WWE Network. Ambrose did not appear on WWE television this week, and in what might be the final sign that he really is gone, WWE.com moved his Superstar profile page to the Alumni section on Thursday.

The biography on his profile was also changed, confirming that Sunday night’s match was his last in the company.

“Following a vicious stint as a singles competitor, Ambrose was ultimately drawn back into the ranks of The Shield, with the trio having their final match together on April 21, 2019, a bout that closed the book on The Hounds of Justice as a group and Ambrose as a WWE Superstar,” the section read.

In an interview with Michael Cole that took place hours before the match, Ambrose refused to answer when asked what was next for him after leaving the company.

“Let me stop you right there, because I already know what your final question is gonna be, okay? And I don’t appreciate people putting words in my mouth, and I don’t appreciate people trying to tell the story of my life to fit their narrative, okay?” Ambrose said. “Eight years ago, I walked into this casino. And now I’m cashing in my chips, and I’m walking away from the table. I won the game. And what I do with the rest of my life from here on out, is my business. I answer to no one. This time, the million dollar man didn’t get what he wanted. Cause I can’t be bought.”

Ambrose finished his career as the eighth modern Grand Slam Champion in WWE history, winning the WWE, Intercontinental (three times), Raw Tag Team (twice) and United States Championship throughout his time eight year in the promotion.

