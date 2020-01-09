Diamond Dallas Page Booked for AEW Dynamite Bash at the Beach

AEW Dynamite’s special Jan. 15 episode, titled Bash at the Beach after the famous defunct WCW pay-per-view, will see a blast from the past return to action. WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Champion Diamond Dallas Page will be in action as he teams with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall to take on MJF, The Butcher and The Blade in a six-man tag match. Page made a special appearance on this week’s Dynamite to confront Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and wound up hitting both Blade and Butcher with a Diamond Cutter.

Other matches booked for the show include PAC vs. Darby Allin and Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida vs. The Nightmare Collective.

This will mark the first time Page has been in any kind of wrestling match in 2016 and the first tag match since 2011.