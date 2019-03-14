Dixie Carter Responds to Randy Orton After Being Mentioned on SmackDown Live

Former Impact Wrestling president Dixie Carter got a shoutout from Randy Orton during this week’s SmackDown Live.

Orton cut a promo during the show where he compared his career to Styles’ mentioning how “The Phenomenal One” was working bingo halls while he was winning world championships.

“In 2005 AJ was down in Florida getting a tan with Dixie Carter while I was here, facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania,” Orton said.

Carter, who is no longer involved with Impact beyond a five percent equity stakeholder, responded to Orton on Wednesday.

.@AJStylesOrg & I never had to tan as we were always golden. My historical recollection is different than yours @RandyOrton. #SDLive https://t.co/uBgDKb3gsW — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) March 14, 2019

“(AJ Styles) & I never had to tan as we were always golden. My historical recollection is different that yous (Randy Orton),” Carter wrote.

Despite being in charge of WWE’s main competition for several years, Carter appeared on the WWE Network in 2017 as an interviewee for the WWE 24 series during an episode on Kurt Angle’s return to the company.

Styles responded to Orton’s promo by challenging “The Apex Predator” to a match at WrestleMania 35. Orton backed away instead of accepting.

As of Thursday six matches have been announced for the WWE’s biggest event of the year at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will face Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will face Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Buddy Murphy will face the winner of an ongoing 205 Live tournament, Triple H will take on a returning Batista in a No Holds Barred Match, Kurt Angle will wrestle in a retirement match and Shane McMahon will face his former tag partner in The Miz. The Rousey vs. Lynch vs. Flair match is expected to be the main event.

Two nights before Mania the NXT brand will hold its biggest event of the year with NXT TakeOver: New York at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The show will be headlined by a two-out-of-three falls match between Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole for the vacated NXT Championship.

