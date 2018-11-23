Dolph Ziggler Reportedly Dealing with Foot Injury

The injury bug continues to bite the WWE locker room, and Dolph Ziggler appears to be the latest victim.

According to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ziggler is dealing with a foot injury. The good news is that unlike recent injuries to other stars like Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch, Ziggler’s injury isn’t near as serious. He could be back in time for the Starrcade live event in Cincinnati this weekend.

Ziggler did work WWE television last week, taking part in the RAW vs. SmackDown Survivor Series match on Sunday. He then worked a match against Finn Balor Monday night during RAW. Ziggler will travel to Cincinnati for Starrcade on Saturday night and he is scheduled to be evaluated there to see whether or not he can wrestle.

Interestingly, WWE is planning to broadcast highlights of the Starrcade live event during a special presentation on the WWE Network Sunday. Last year, WWE brought back the old WCW Starrcade moniker for a live event in Greensboro. Numerous fans online were vocal about being disappointed the show wasn’t broadcast on the WWE’s streaming service.

Though the company is still not broadcasting the event in full, WWE opting to show highlights on the Network the next day is a move in the right direction. The current card for Starrcade on Saturday is as follows:

Street Fight for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins WWE United States Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Shinsuke Nakamura SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Bar Steel Cage Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre Rusev with Lana vs. The Miz Elias performs a special concert alongside WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair Plus: Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler, and Charlotte Flair are advertised to appear.

