Top WWE Star Working Live Events Injured

WWE is in the midst of a U.K tour this week and during one of the recent Live Events Drew McIntyre revealed that he's currently working injured. He showed up with a pad covering his elbow and clued the fans in on what was happening in the most McIntyre way possible. "I'm actually hurt," McIntyre said on the Cardiff stop of the tour on Thursday. "But I'm still here because I'm not a big b--ch like CM Punk." He worked the previous night in a pad as well, clutching his arm in his matches against Jey Uso.

This of course led to many questions being raised about the severity of the injury to The Scottish Warrior who just competed against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. McIntyre briefly won the World Heavyweight Championship from Rollins, winning his first WWE title in front of the fans. However the moment was soured when Damian Priest marched down the ramp and cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. PWInsider Elite is now reporting that McIntyre is working through a hyper extended elbow, and the injury was believed to of occurred in his WrestleMania title match.

Drew McIntyre's WWE Status

As of this writing, McIntyre reportedly has yet to sign a new WWE contract. While it's been known for quite some time that McIntyre's original contract was extended past WrestleMania due to injury time being added on, a recent report from PWInsider noted that the contract is set to expire in the "five to six week" range. Though he hasn't given anything away about his contract status, he has teased returning to his birth name Drew Galloway which he used on the independent wrestling scene.

Additional reports indicate that though things between McIntyre and WWE got a late start, he's apparently been professional in handling the contract situation. Former EVP of Talent Dan Ventrelle, who was released from WWE last week, reached out to McIntyre in March. This was after the WrestleMania plans had already been set in stone for his match with Rollins after winning the Elimination Chamber in February. It's worth noting that McIntyre is still being advertised for Clash at the Castle which will take place in his home country of Scotland this summer.

