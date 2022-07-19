WWE's Clash at the Castle Ticket Sales Are Already Massive

WWE's Clash at the Castle event on Sept. 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, marks the first time the promotion has held a major event in the United Kingdom since the 1992 SummerSlam pay-per-view. While no matches have been confirmed for the show (though Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre has been heavily rumored), the event has already sold more than 60,000 tickets according to the latest update from @WrestleTix. That's roughly double what WWE had sold for SummerSlam at Nashville's Nissan Stadium per the account's latest update last week.

McIntyre heavily pushed for a UK WWE pay-per-view during his two reigns as WWE Champion in 2020, but nothing could get off the ground due to COVID-19 restrictions. In an interview with ComicBook earlier this year, McIntyre talked about wanting to finally dethrone Reigns at the show rather than take on heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, someone he's been feuding with on social media for years.

WWE Clash at the Castle

Sat, 3 Sept 2022, 15:00Sat

Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales



Available Tickets => 11,517

Current Setup/Capacity => 71,810

Tickets Distributed => 60,293



[https://t.co/yRCOtKPuzU] pic.twitter.com/7IixCZj5B6 — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) July 16, 2022

"When it comes to Tyson, I see the ball is in his court. You've got our number, give us a call, we'll figure it out because I ain't waiting for you and my attention's fully straight ahead. My attention's on the championships. My attention's on Roman. And realistically, if I had a dream scenario, it would be fighting for the title in the UK, in a stadium, the show that I've been dreaming about and pushing for years, and it's actually freaking happening. And the tickets are fighting off the shelf, so get them soon," he said.

Since unifying the two world championships at WrestleMania 38, Reigns's appearances on WWE programming have become increasingly sporadic. SummerSlam will mark the first time he has defended the undisputed championship on pay-per-view, meaning WWE had to host three consecutive premium live events without a world championship match on the card.

"I mean just for the roster it's been separated. I think each show should have its own champion. I know, say like 20 years ago, whatever it was the same champion they traveled to the shows. But it was also the same roster. Right now, it's because of what happened at WrestleMania I know the bell to Mania was for this gigantic match with Roman vs. Brock. It was two champions facing off with each... the two top champions facing off with each other. Two individuals with such an incredible history really on fire at another level persona-wise with Roman as his Tribal Chief character and cowboy Brock, which we've never seen before so it was a huge match, huge implications. This is the fallout from that huge match with both titles and it's cool right now. It puts him even higher up than he was before if that's even possible. He's literally Thanos levels right now. I think it's about time that somebody at least took one of those titles off of him and I'm looking at Drew McIntyre," McIntyre said on WrestleRant Radio while pushing for each show to have its own world championship.