Did Drew McIntyre Consider Joining AEW Prior to Re-Signing With WWE?

WWE has been backing up the Brinks trucks this spring. Following WWE WrestleMania 40, the sports-entertainment giant came to terms on contract extensions with multiple former world champions including Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Drew McIntyre. While both Rollins and Balor were long expected to remain on WWE's books, McIntyre's contractual situation was especially notable as reports circulated as far back as early 2023 that he was frustrated with his position within the company. The Scottish Warrior's status has improved drastically since then, as he is largely considered to be the top heel on WWE Monday Night Raw and is entangled in two main event programs at the moment.

Did Drew McIntyre Consider Joining AEW?

(Photo: AEW, WWE)

Regardless of what possibly went down in the past, Drew McIntyre had no intentions of ever exiting WWE.

Speaking to PWInsider, McIntyre revealed that he "never" considered going to another wrestling company prior to inking a new WWE deal.

"It was never a consideration, no," McIntyre stated. "What, am I going to go wrestle somewhere else? This is where I want to wrestle. I don't want to be anywhere else."

Last summer, rumors swirled that McIntyre could be AEW-bound if his WWE situation did not improve. Those rumblings were squashed logistically by the fact that he wouldn't become a free agent until Summer 2024, putting an end to the speculation that McIntyre would be apart of AEW ALL IN: London in his home area of the United Kingdom.

McIntyre added that the main hold up in his decision to re-sign was whether or not he was going to take a break from wrestling altogether in order to direct his full attention to his family.

"Our family has gone through a lot over the past year. My wife's sister unfortunately passed a year ago yesterday. That was very difficult and I felt like I'm going to have to take some serious time for my family," McIntyre continued. "There was a period where I was like, maybe I'll just have to take a little break and come back. Just some uncertainty, but no, thankfully as a family we came together and WWE gave me the time I needed whenever I needed it during that period. In the end, as a family, we came together, we had a conversation, what was best for us, the company were unbelievable with that and thankfully, everybody is in a great place right now."

McIntyre is expected to challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest for his title at WWE Clash at the Castle next month.