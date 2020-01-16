The Time Splitters Reunite (Then Lose) In The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Another week of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round brought a reunion of one the most popular tag teams in recent years: the Time Splitters.

Alex Shelley and Kushida reunited the team with just seven days notice this week. The duo starred together over in New Japan Pro Wrestling for years and held the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships on three separate occasions.

However, the team broke up in 2015 following Shelley’s exit from NJPW. He later returned to the promotion to reform his tag team with Chris Sabin, the Motor City Machine Guns.

Shelley’s first round match in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside Kushida is the first time that he has performed for WWE outside of a single match on HEAT back in 2005. The reunion of the Time Splitters was announced as a surprise during last week’s edition of WWE NXT.

The fans at Full Sail were into the match from the get-go, with the Time Splitters looking as though they hadn’t missed a beat together. Just when it seemed like they might get the victory, Kushida was pushed off the top rope to the outside and the Grizzled Young Veterans got the victory, shocking the crowd (and most of us watching at home) in the process.

Earlier in the night, Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle (the Broserweights) defeated Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews to advance in the tournament.