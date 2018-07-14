Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Updates Status of ‘Beef’ With John Cena

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appears to have squashed his beef with John Cena for the time being.

Johnson appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night to promote Skyscraper and dished on the status of several feuds he has had in recent years.

His disputes with Cena came up, and his openly acknowledged feeling slighted by the WWE Superstar during his hiatus from wrestling. However, upon returning to WWE in 2011, the two hashed out their differences and played their animosity up on-screen.

“I had left and he had done a series of interviews and I just felt … somebody had referenced me and said ‘Is Rock ever coming back?” and he was saying, ‘I’m not quite too sure,’ and I didn’t like how he said it and it stuck with me,” Johnson said. “Years later when I went back, I talked to Vince McMahon, and we thought what if we took that and created this thing and I said ‘perfect.’ Once it was all done, like all silly beef like that, it was all cool.”

Cena was Johnson’s main rival when he began making regular appearances in WWE again between 2011 and 2013. The two battled in numerous promos and faced off at WrestleMania XXVIII and 29, among other high-profile events. Their WrestleMania 29 match was the last time they squared off against one another, butt they did team up for a segment against the Wyatt Family at WrestleMania 32.

Since then the two WWE favorites have put all their ill feelings behind them and are even collaborating on a film project.

“I think we squashed that,” Johnson said on WWHL. “In a matter of fact, John is going to star in one of my movies that I’m producing. He’s doing great, done great in his transition and really wants to work hard.”

The movie in question is The Janson Directive, an upcoming action project based on a book by Robert Ludlum, who also authored the Jason Bourne series. Johnson’s production company, Seven Bucks Productions, will helm the project, as the Brahma Bull revealed on social media back in April.

“Found my star! Congrats to my good bud John Cena on landing the lead role for our movie, THE JANSON DIRECTIVE,” Johnson wrote on Instagram on April 30. “A project that myself, Seven Bucks Productions, our production partners and Universal Studios have been developing for years now.

He continued, “Congrats man and I’m excited to go on this journey with you. Thank you for your commitment to the role and remember, as your producer if you screw up, I’m coming to set and droppin’ the People’s Elbow on ya. And you know first hand how devastating my elbow drops can be [winky face emoji, bicep emoji] Congrats my friend and let’s go make a good one.”

At the time, Cena replied to Johnson’s congrats, saying he was “humbled” by being selected to for the lead role.

“Humbled and HONORED for this incredible opportunity!” Cena wrote. “The hard work starts..NOW! Thank you.”

No other details on The Janson Directive have been released as of press time.

Photo Credit: WWE