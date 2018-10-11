Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Teasing Big Announcement Later Today

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson may be the busiest man in Hollywood. While blockbuster movies are currently his main hustle, the WWE icon is teasing something new on Tuesday.

On his highly popular Twitter and Instagram accounts The Rock posted the following message:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“THE LEGEND IS REAL.

Pretty cool announcement droppin’ today. 3pm EST / 12pm PST

No it’s not a movie about my cheat meals, though that would be fun

#TheLegendIsReal,” he wrote

What Rocky’s referring to could be a number of things. Between hyping movies, promoting his Under Armor line, and hinting at WWE returns, The Rock is a self-sustaining headline mill. In terms of wrestling, SmackDown 1000 is set to air on October 16 on the USA Network. Considering SmackDown was designed for the Rock earlier this century, it seems fitting he would show up for the celebratory evening. WWE seems to be following similar logic as they extended an invitation to Rocky over the weekend for the big show.

Even if The Rock does sign up for SmackDown 1000, that doesn’t exactly unlock his secretive social media post. We’ll just have to wait and see.