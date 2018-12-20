Reported Reason Why WWE Promoted EC3 to Main Roster

After less than a year since signing with NXT, EC3 is bound for the bright lights of WWE. But why was his name plucked from the pool of developmental wrestlers?

While EC3 certainly made his bones in Impact Wrestling the 35-year-old was not a main eventer in NXT. This may seem like an obvious fact in projecting his WWE success but other names like Elias and Alexa Bliss didn’t need NXT titles to have success on the main roster. This appears to be WWE’s hopes for EC3 as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reasoning behind EC3’s promotion stems from NXT not planning on using him in their main event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, names like Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream, Ricochet, and Adam Cole are NXT’s sexiest Superstars as all of them staying within NXT Championship discussions. While he certainly rubbed shoulder with those names, EC3 only competed in two major events, with a recent concussion limited his availability.

Despite a thin NXT resume, EC3 may be coming to WWE at a time where he can truly thrive. Right now WWE is desperate for male talent as the exit of Roman Reigns has left a glaring hole on the roster. While names like Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins will be asked to step up, WWE’s upper-midcard will need some help. Occupying that space at this moment would be stars like Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, and Finn Balor, but EC3 could fit nicely amongst this crew.

EC3 is in his second stint in the company, the first coming in 2010 when he took part in one of the earliest versions of NXT. He was let go in 2013 and landed in Impact Wrestling where he would become one of the company’s brightest stars.

Like McIntyre, EC3 returns to WWE with something to prove. After failing to meet expectation,s McIntyre was released by WWE in 2014. The Scotsman then went on to travel the globe, honing his craft. He resigned with the company in 2017 and did a quick, yet highly acclaimed stint in NXT. Now that he’s back in WWE, McIntyre has competed like someone who has something to prove and apparently has earned the admiration of Vince McMahon in the process. Mcintyre is set up for a monster 2019 and EC3 will look to follow in his footsteps.