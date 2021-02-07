Report: Edge Wants Match With Daniel Bryan This Year

✖

All signs are still pointing toward Edge challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37 in April. After winning the Royal Rumble last weekend, Edge can challenge the champion of any of WWE's brands to a title shot at the biggest show of the year. He spent the last week appearing on Raw, NXT, and SmackDown teasing a decision. Though nothing has been announced, numerous reports have indicated that Reigns vs. Edge is the working plan.

That being said, a match with Reigns isn't the only bout under consideration when it comes to Edge and the SmackDown roster. Dave Meltzer reports in this week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Edge has been pushing for a match with Daniel Bryan at some point this year.

Not only that, but he is open to it being an hour long Iron Man Match. Edge commented during an interview with CBS Sports this week.

“I’d love to do an Ironman with Daniel Bryan," Edge said. "There’s just so much talent I would love to get in with. … It’s just really fun for me because I see them get wide-eyed because we’re having this cool, special moment, and I want more of those.”

During an interview with ComicBook.com last summer while recovering from his torn biceps injury, Edge told us numerous stars on the roster he would like to get in the ring with during this final run of his career.

"I'd love to wrestle everybody," Edge told ComicBook in July. "If I look at NXT. I look at Finn Balor, I'd love to get in there with him, Damien Priest, Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, Ciampa, there's so much talent down there. I'd love to show up at a TakeOver. Then I look at Raw and again there's just so many talented people so it's Aleistar Black, it's Andrade, and Garza, the Viking Raiders, Ricochet, and Cedric (Alexander)...And then I look at Smackdown and I say, okay well Reigns has got to happen and back to Raw, Rollins has got to happen, and then there's AJ (Styles), then there's Cesaro and there's Nakamura, get back in there with Sheamus again, Drew (McIntyre). I mean, it's really wide open and that's super exciting. It is a really really exciting thing. I also love the idea of not just the matches but the promos and trying to help some talent discover new layers and new places to go with their character in the context of promos too. That's all really fun stuff."