More Details on Edge’s WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his shocking return to action on Sunday night during the Men’s Royal Rumble match. The 11-time former world champion had been forced to retire back in April 2011 due to spinal stenosis in his neck after a long career of bad neck injuries. That condition kept him from getting physical inside of a ring for several years, but fans were given a sliver of hope at the 2019 SummerSlam when he ran into the ring and speared Elias during the kickoff show. In the months that followed numerous reports, many of them from PWInsider, stated that Edge was working an official return to ring. And yet each time Edge denied it.

The Vikings star made it all the way down to the final three before getting eliminated by Roman Reigns.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New reports have since come out after the show. According to @WrestleVotes, the 46-year-old recently signed a three-year contract with the company.

Edge recently signed a new 3 year contract with WWE for significant money. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile PWInsider followed up on their initial reports from months prior. According to Mike Johnson, Edge briefly spoke with All Elite Wrestling before signing again with WWE. His arrival was kept a secret, as he was flown via a private plane to Houston, Texas on Sunday morning and kept hidden until it was time for him to hit the ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam “Edge” Copeland (@edgeratedr) on Jan 26, 2020 at 7:45pm PST

“We are told Edge will be working some special events going forward but he’s not likely to be wrestling on a weekly basis,” Johnson wrote.

With WrestleMania 36 just a few short months away, there’s a good chance Edge will be involved in some form or fashion at the show in Tampa. After hitting the ring and nailing a few wrestlers with spears (most notably on AJ Styles), the Canadian star came face-to-face with his former Rated-RKO tag partner Randy Orton. The two eventually made it down to the final four before Orton teased betraying his old friend. Edge returned the favor by tossing “The Viper” out of the ring.

Drew McIntyre went on the win the Men’s Rumble match. The “Scottish Psychopath” entered the match at No. 16, and thanks to an assist from Ricochet he was able to eliminate Brock Lesnar from the bout.