Edge Seemingly Shoots Down Rumors of Possible WWE Return

Back at SummerSlam Edge made a surprise appearance during the kickoff show and nailed Elias with a spear in front of his hometown Toronto crowd. The moved marked the first time Edge had shown any physicality inside of a wrestling ring in years, leading to rumors that the 11-time former world champion might be preparing for some type of comeback following his sudden retirement in 2011. Edge fanned those flames on a follow-up episode of the E&C Pod of Awesomeness by saying, “To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow.”

Fast forward to this past week and rumors once again started flying around social media that the “Rated-R Superstar” might be on his way back. Dave Meltzer wrote in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Edge was able to negotiate a new deal with WWE by also listening to offers from All Elite Wrestling.

“While it is not confirmed that he will wrestle again, the idea of him wrestling again has definitely been talked about very privately, although we’re not sure if he can get clearance,” Meltzer wrote. “Those within creative, who admittedly wouldn’t know as this would be kept super secret, are still under the impression Edge will never be cleared to wrestle again.”

On Friday wrestling and MMA insider @FightOracle claimed outright that Edge had been medically cleared for a return match.

“Edge AKA @EdgeRatedR has been medically cleared to turn to in ring competition for @WWE. No word currently on when he will wrestle but he’s medically cleared and under contract with WWE,” the account wrote.

While not directly responding to the tweet, Edge seemed to shut down the report the next day

No I’m not and no I’m not. — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 5, 2019

Edge announced back in September that he was leaving the E&C Pod of Awesomeness due to family responsibilities.

“As much as it sounds like, ‘Well, how can you not squeeze that in?’, there’s more to it than what you hear of us flapping our gums. There’s the logistics of it, separate schedules, different places, guests, things like that,” he said on his final episode. “It just ended up being one of those deals where it’s kind of hard to navigate for me right now for me, so yeah, this will be my last episode of the E&C Pod of Awesomeness.”

Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix, made her in-ring return with WWE earlier this year and competed for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Natalya at WrestleMania 35. She’s been working as a commentator on NXT since May.