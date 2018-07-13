Elias Issues Open Mic Challenge to The Rock

More often than not, WWE carries a guitar-strumming Superstar. Right now, Elias has no competition in that market, but he may have just created some.

During an appearance on Sirius XM Busted Open Radio, Elias called out The Rock. While the challenge is a little abstract, his insults were hard to misinterpret.

“I am well aware of all the things The Rock has done in the wrestling business and just in life man. The guy is just a next level human being. You know but I always get these comparisons because he played guitar a few times on television or whatever. I just want to throw this out there – he’s done that five times, maybe six times or something like that on WWE television on Monday Night RAW.” he said.

Then Elias opened the door for Rock to enter his world.

“But Rock if you’re out there listening, I’m doing it every single week. I’m doing it in front of millions of people around the world every single week. I’m doing in front of tens of thousands in person live at every show I go to. So why don’t you come, walk with Elias and I can show you how it’s really done,” he said.

“Why don’t you come and Walk With Elias and I can show you how it’s really done.”@TheRock said he “Can’t wait to get back in a #WWE ring,” and @IAmEliasWWE told @davidlagreca1 & @TheMarkHenry he’ll show him who the true axeman of #RAW is if he decides to return. pic.twitter.com/HqfyhCveKE — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 12, 2018

Oddly enough Rock made headlines this week when he told Cathie Kelly during a Skyscraper red carpet event that he can’t wait to wrestle again.

“I can’t wait to get back into the WWE ring. Everybody always asks me, ‘what’s it like being in a WWE ring?’ I always tell them there’s nothing like it. There’s a certain live crowd acumen, there’s great connective tissue that’s second to none. That was, and will always be the best part of my job, whether I’m actually wrestling a match, or just giving a promo. That connection with the audience, there’s nothing like it,” he said.

Could we be building to Elias vs. Rock? The only thing we know for certain is that its way to early to even guess. Elias quote was an undeniable attempt to get Rocky’s attention and charges are The Great One will fire back by the weekend.

The coincidence of Rock’s public wish to return to wrestling does elevate the legitimacy of a potential match, but at the absolute earliest we’d see that at WrestleMania 35. Rock’s Hollywood schedule is robust, to say the least, and it’s possible he never wrestles again. He certainly doesn’t need to put on the boot again so if he chooses to do so it will be out of the goodness of his wrestling heart.

